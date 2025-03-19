Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BAER opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bridger Aerospace Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.