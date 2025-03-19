Brian T. Mackey Purchases 7,500 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian T. Mackey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.32.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

