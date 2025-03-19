BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 193,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,531,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRFS. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRFS

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 234,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.