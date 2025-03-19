Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $56,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after acquiring an additional 128,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

