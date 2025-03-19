Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of C$366.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$15.51 and a 1 year high of C$18.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.41.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

