Boston Partners Has $260.61 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of Sanofi worth $260,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

