Boston Partners Has $103.09 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.10% of Shift4 Payments worth $103,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Raymond James raised Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.