Boston Partners Acquires 2,312,937 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 217.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.37% of Trimble worth $239,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

