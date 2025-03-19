Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

BORUF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

