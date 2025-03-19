Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

