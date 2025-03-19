Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.5 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

