BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Stake Raised by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,324 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.57% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.00.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

