BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 37,161 shares.The stock last traded at $79.42 and had previously closed at $78.91.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $780.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 607,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

