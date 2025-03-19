Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 30th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGX opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
