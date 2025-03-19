Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 30th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of BGX opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

