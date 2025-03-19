BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele Sells 11,813 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.