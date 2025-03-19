Biotech Stocks To Consider – March 18th

Aditxt, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, Cencora, and Moderna are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce, and commercialize biotechnology-based products and services, such as pharmaceuticals, gene therapies, and diagnostic tools. These stocks can be highly volatile due to the research-intensive nature of the industry and the regulatory hurdles involved, but they also offer considerable growth potential if new breakthroughs or treatments successfully reach the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Aditxt (ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

NASDAQ ADTX traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 73,075,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,441. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $54,500.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.36. 1,499,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $515.92. The company had a trading volume of 356,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,297. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $514.21. 325,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,866. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of -233.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.97 and a 200-day moving average of $461.84.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $211.00. 707,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.07.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

COR traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,058. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.31. Cencora has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $264.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,070,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

