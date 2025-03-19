biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Director Acquires $147,843.52 in Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Mark Cone acquired 38,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $147,843.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at $624,016.52. The trade was a 31.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

biote Trading Up 1.8 %

BTMD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,677. The stock has a market cap of $221.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. biote Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Get biote alerts:

Institutional Trading of biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of biote by 4,987.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on biote

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.