Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Trading Down 25.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) fell 25.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 96,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 157,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Biome Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33. The company has a market capitalization of £335,112.75, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.71.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

