BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sarah Aebersold Sells 5,632 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $140,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,665.60. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $68,560.80.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Sarah Aebersold sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $6,484.80.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after buying an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 40.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

