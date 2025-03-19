BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Critical Comparison

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -187.30% -96.33% Fate Therapeutics -1,325.43% -45.88% -33.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fate Therapeutics 0 7 2 0 2.22

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,590.14%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 497.50%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Fate Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $11.00 million 1.56 -$123.46 million ($1.70) -0.21 Fate Therapeutics $13.63 million 7.74 -$160.93 million ($1.64) -0.56

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.