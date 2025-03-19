Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 26,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 477,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bilibili by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,256,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 14,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 754,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

