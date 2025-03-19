Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 26,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.
Shares of BILI opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.77.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
