Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 302,578,469 shares.

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 million, a PE ratio of -381.68 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

