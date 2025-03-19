BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$55.60 and last traded at C$56.14. 205,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 562,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.13.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.