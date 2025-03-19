Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.3% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

