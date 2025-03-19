Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.38 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.8% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

