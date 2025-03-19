Best Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – March 18th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Ecolab, Expedia Group, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that own, manage, or operate hotel properties and related hospitality services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the travel and tourism industry, with performance often influenced by economic cycles, consumer travel trends, and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $80.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4,482.51. 100,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,809.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,687.26. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,502,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,131,234. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 858,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,064. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.13. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

