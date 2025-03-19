Best Financial Stocks Worth Watching – March 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Berkshire Hathaway, Robinhood Markets, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. They represent ownership in institutions that manage money and are influenced by interest rates, regulatory policies, and economic cycles, which can lead to distinct risk and return profiles compared to companies in other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,622,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,073,203. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,622,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,111,641. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $522.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $528.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,245,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 15,845,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,220,563. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

