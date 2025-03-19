Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Entergy are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies involved in the production, distribution, or servicing of energy, such as oil, natural gas, and renewable resources. These stocks can be influenced by global energy demand, commodity price fluctuations, and geopolitical events, making them an important component of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,666,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,711,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.85 and a 200-day moving average of $320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $735.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.26. 11,329,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,051,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. 7,593,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,890. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.21. 3,546,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $280.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Entergy (ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,521,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

See Also