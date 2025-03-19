Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.03 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellevue Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 169.10%.

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

Bellevue Healthcare stock opened at GBX 125.73 ($1.63) on Wednesday. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £309.88 million and a P/E ratio of -19.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.46.

Bellevue Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Bellevue Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.26%.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent.

