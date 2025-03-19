Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Releases Earnings Results

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 7.9 %

Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded up GBX 15.96 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.96 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 859,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,753. The company has a market cap of £142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.23. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 327 ($4.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Monday.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

