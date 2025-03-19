Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Releases Earnings Results

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 7.9 %

Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded up GBX 15.96 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.96 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 859,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,753. The company has a market cap of £142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.23. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 327 ($4.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

