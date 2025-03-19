Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Head-To-Head Review

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,069.87% N/A -123.54% Beauty Health -8.11% -44.83% -3.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $4.19 million 21.25 -$52.67 million ($1.14) -1.32 Beauty Health $334.29 million 0.49 -$100.12 million ($0.43) -3.07

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Beauty Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lucid Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Beauty Health 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 141.67%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Beauty Health on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

