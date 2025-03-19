BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

BDO Unibank stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

