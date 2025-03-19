Barrington Research Weighs in on CLMB FY2025 Earnings

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a market cap of $522.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $145.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $319,146.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,255.50. This trade represents a 18.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $1,012,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,520.32. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,764 shares of company stock worth $2,578,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

