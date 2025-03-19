Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,576 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $5,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 293,662 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,556. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $135.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.