Barbara Appelin Filas Sells 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total transaction of C$59,760.00.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

TSE EFR opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.43 and a 52 week high of C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$845.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

