Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 224,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Banzai International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNZI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.47% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

