Banpu Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Banpu Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNPJY opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Banpu Public has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
About Banpu Public
