Banpu Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Banpu Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNPJY opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Banpu Public has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Get Banpu Public alerts:

About Banpu Public

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.