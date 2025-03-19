Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells $13,156.92 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 454 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $13,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,247.90. This represents a 16.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

BWFG stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

