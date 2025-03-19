Bank of Marin Sells 37 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $363.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

