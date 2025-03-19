Bank of Marin Purchases 335 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

