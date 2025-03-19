Bank of Marin Has $807,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.61. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

