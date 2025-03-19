Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $8,208,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $2,845,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

