Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $8,208,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $2,845,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Bancolombia Price Performance
CIB opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
