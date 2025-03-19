Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34, Zacks reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.83 million.

Bally’s Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $829.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.