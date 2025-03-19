Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,315,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 524,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
