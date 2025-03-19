Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

