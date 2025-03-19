Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,216 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 666,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

