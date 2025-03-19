Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

