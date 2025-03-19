Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

ARKK opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.