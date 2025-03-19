Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,127,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,606,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after buying an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,027,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.75.

NYSE:HSY opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

