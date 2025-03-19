Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on April 10th

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 1.6% increase from Axfood AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXFOY opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

